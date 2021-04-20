Morgan Stanley Lowers Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $27.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $72,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,759,418.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,889 shares of company stock worth $3,742,136. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 738.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,672,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,917,000 after purchasing an additional 907,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,173,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,978,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.