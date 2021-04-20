Morgan Stanley Purchases 72,763 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Veracyte worth $13,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veracyte by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Veracyte by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,847.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.63.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.