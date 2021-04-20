Morgan Stanley Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $104.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of AEP opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.32. The company has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $91,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

