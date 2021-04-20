Morgan Stanley Raises Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $120.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Dell Technologies to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.53.

DELL opened at $103.04 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $103.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at $32,140,952.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 733,754 shares of company stock worth $60,494,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 738.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 90,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after acquiring an additional 29,684 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

