Morgan Stanley Increases HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $40.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.37.

Get HP alerts:

HP stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,041,980. HP has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $34.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,229,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after purchasing an additional 448,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HP by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,208,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $152,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,573 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HP by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,957,188 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $146,488,000 after buying an additional 3,921,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in HP by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.