Morgan Stanley Raises MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $69.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MGEE. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of MGEE stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.67. The stock had a trading volume of 74,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,615. MGE Energy has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $74.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average is $68.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $136.51 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 10.21%. On average, analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4,958.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 748,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,287,000 after acquiring an additional 733,714 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after buying an additional 292,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 743,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,611,000 after buying an additional 177,131 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,549,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,479,000 after acquiring an additional 145,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $10,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

