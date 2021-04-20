Morgan Stanley Raises PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $14.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.55.

PCG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 33,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,273,942. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. PG&E has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a positive return on equity of 21.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in PG&E by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 956,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in PG&E by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,390 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at $1,648,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

