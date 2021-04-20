Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 494,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,918 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Equity Commonwealth worth $13,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

