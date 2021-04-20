Morgan Stanley Raises The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Price Target to $58.00

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LSXMK. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.30. 1,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,667. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average of $41.72. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. now owns 31,090,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783,876 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,045.7% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,815,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,045,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,196,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,909,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 1,851,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.