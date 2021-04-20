Morgan Stanley Raises Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $60.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.79 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.3% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 113.4% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 30,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,776 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 101.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,133 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

