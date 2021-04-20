Morgan Stanley Sells 1,112,312 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 556,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,112,312 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,558,000 after buying an additional 152,046 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNQ opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.94 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $32.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 57.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

