Morgan Stanley Sells 27,880 Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,880 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.52% of American Equity Investment Life worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEL. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Matovina sold 23,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $719,463.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,776.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,635. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEL opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.95. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEL. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

