Morgan Stanley Sells 4,122 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of John Bean Technologies worth $13,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,950,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,754,000 after acquiring an additional 234,222 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,162,000 after purchasing an additional 86,430 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,228,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE JBT opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.79. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.31 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,925 shares of company stock valued at $862,157. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.20.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

