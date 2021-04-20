Morgan Stanley Sells 794,601 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,947,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 794,601 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.74% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $13,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 316,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

