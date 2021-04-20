Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.40

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.40 and traded as high as C$15.69. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$15.57, with a volume of 34,399 shares.

Separately, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.62, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$606.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47.

In other news, Director Bruce Keith Robertson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$118.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$590,000.00.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

