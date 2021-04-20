Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $50.81 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $50.81 million and $4.55 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00068068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00021216 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00092303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.30 or 0.00640171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00046234 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Morpheus Labs

MITX is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 723,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 423,063,076 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

