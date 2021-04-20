Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 223 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $718.03. 844,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,161,449. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $669.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $639.33. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.76 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $689.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,435.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock worth $62,638,774. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.