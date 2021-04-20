Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $3.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

