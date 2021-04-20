Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in PayPal by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total transaction of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,612.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PYPL traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.36. 232,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.43 billion, a PE ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.41 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

