Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 72,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 78,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,543,000 after purchasing an additional 133,586 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 7,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.31. 352,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,356,591. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

