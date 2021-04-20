Moseley Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,865 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,077,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,651,273,000 after acquiring an additional 67,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $603.78. 206,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,615. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $267.11 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $541.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.