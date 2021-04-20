Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.27. 10,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,533. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

