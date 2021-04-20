Motco Buys 10,673 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Motco raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.3% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $57.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 71.33%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

