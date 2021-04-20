Motco Decreases Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Motco decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 663,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 71,733 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 379,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.68.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

