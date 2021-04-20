Motco Purchases 13,184 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Motco boosted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,604,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,822,000 after acquiring an additional 240,068 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Kellogg by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after buying an additional 29,626 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kellogg by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,289,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after buying an additional 162,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kellogg by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $4,787,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,756,725 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

