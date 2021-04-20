Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF) Trading Down 5.7%

Mount Logan Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)’s stock price was down 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 17,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,647% from the average daily volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.20.

About Mount Logan Capital (OTCMKTS:PYCFF)

Mount Logan Capital Incis an investment firm primarily focused on investing in public and private debt securities. The Company holds and actively manages and monitors a seed portfolio of loans and other investments with credit-oriented characteristics. The company was formerly known as Marret Resource Corp.

