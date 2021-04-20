MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,093,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

