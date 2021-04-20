MRC Global (MRC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect MRC Global to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.55.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

