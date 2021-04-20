MSCI (MSCI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSCI stock opened at $468.27 on Tuesday. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $299.09 and a fifty-two week high of $474.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $427.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.21. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

