MSD Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) Trading 0.2% Higher

MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.25. 261,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 399,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

MSD Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

