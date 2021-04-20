mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

Posted by on Apr 20th, 2021


mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be purchased for $2.73 or 0.00004868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $47.41 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00068822 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020542 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00091909 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00647392 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047243 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Trading

