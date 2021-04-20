mStable USD Price Hits $1.04 on Major Exchanges (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00001829 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market cap of $42.63 million and $293,271.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,673.06 or 0.99919014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00037765 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00012672 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.14 or 0.00137775 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000926 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002405 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.