Mullen Group Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.25 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$296.30 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MTL. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cormark upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.03.

Shares of MTL stock opened at C$13.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.74. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

