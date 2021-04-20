Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.
MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.
Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.28. 451,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,915. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
