Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$14.25 to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.72% from the stock’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

MTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group to C$15.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.15.

Shares of TSE:MTL traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.28. 451,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,915. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$13.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.81, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.74.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$297.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

