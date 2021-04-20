MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 5,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,191,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29.
About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
