MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.61 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 5,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,191,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MultiPlan in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 39.9% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 91,253 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,307,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,837,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

