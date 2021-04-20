Multiplier (BMXX) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. Multiplier has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $491,022.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. One Multiplier coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.74 or 0.00041971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00062664 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.34 or 0.00272819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004515 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026113 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.07 or 0.00984707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.43 or 0.00654805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,381.47 or 0.99663701 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Multiplier

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

