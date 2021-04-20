Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €285.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €285.00 ($335.29) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) target price on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €261.38 ($307.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

