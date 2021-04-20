MurAll One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One MurAll coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MurAll has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. MurAll has a market capitalization of $10.36 million and $1.17 million worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00068885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00021388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00094175 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00647707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00050155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00035796 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

MurAll (PAINT) is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,842,110 coins and its circulating supply is 8,351,569,785 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

