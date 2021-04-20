Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report $464.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $428.11 million to $490.00 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $603.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $1.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.43.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858 over the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

