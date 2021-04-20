Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Down 7.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s share price was down 7.4% on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $21.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Murphy Oil traded as low as $15.29 and last traded at $15.45. Approximately 99,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,088,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

MUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $185,551.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total transaction of $172,314.78. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 64,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 56,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 20,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

