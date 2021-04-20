MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0293 on Top Exchanges

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. In the last week, MVL has traded 0% lower against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $372.99 million and approximately $113,690.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00068326 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00021009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00093964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.73 or 0.00641083 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00049349 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

