Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Myers Industries posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Myers Industries stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $762.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Myers Industries by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 27,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Myers Industries by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

