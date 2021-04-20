MyWish (WISH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.53 Million

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. During the last week, MyWish has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a market cap of $7.53 million and approximately $4,485.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001390 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MyWish

MyWish (CRYPTO:WISH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MyWish is mywish.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

