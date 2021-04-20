Naka Bodhi Token Reaches Market Cap of $2.50 Million (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $72,483.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00061609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.62 or 0.00277890 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004248 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00024730 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.29 or 0.00928516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,106.16 or 0.99683760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00638317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Naka Bodhi Token

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

