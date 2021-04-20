Name Changing Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223,667.00 (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $223,667.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Name Changing Token has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00068123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00091465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.89 or 0.00644921 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00045956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,443,813 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

