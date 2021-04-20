NANJCOIN Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $156.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 1,138.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. NANJCOIN has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and approximately $156.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded 990.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NANJCOIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00068850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00092835 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $358.98 or 0.00637905 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

NANJCOIN Coin Profile

NANJCOIN (CRYPTO:NANJ) is a coin. It launched on February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official message board is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

NANJCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NANJCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NANJCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.