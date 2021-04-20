Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 13.7% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares traded up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.55. 336,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,350,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $8,349,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $3,059,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $2,741,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $2,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

