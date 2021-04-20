Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Trading 13.7% Higher

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares traded up 13.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.55. 336,332 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 28,350,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.68.
Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%.
About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)
Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.
