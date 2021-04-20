Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $164.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NDAQ. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.84.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average is $136.38. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $102.80 and a 12-month high of $161.51.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3,831.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,546,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,992,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,215,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after buying an additional 2,101,507 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth $97,490,000. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter worth about $97,982,000. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.