Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at Citigroup

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Citigroup from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays increased their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.91.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $159.68. 33,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $102.80 and a fifty-two week high of $161.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.