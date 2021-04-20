National Bank Financial Boosts CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target to C$43.00

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.56.

Shares of TSE CAE traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$36.53. The company had a trading volume of 405,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,039. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$18.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 937.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.43.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

